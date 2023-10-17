Grace Purpose Center offers blessing box to the community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are people in our area in need of a helping hand.

The Grace Place Mission Center on Riverwatch Parkway adopted a blessing box that you can dig into if you are ever in need.

Inside the blessing box is food, but the center also has other basic necessities available as well.

Director Greg Mason talks about what else they offer to the community.

“It’s a food pantry and a clothes closet and everything is free. When you go inside, we have clothing for infants through adults and shoes as much as possible and then the food pantry is open Tuesday and Thursday,” said Mason.

Mason says it is important to him as a Christian to pass on the grace to those who are in need.

They’re open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

