Ga., S.C. drivers see full month of drop in gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina drivers see a full month of drop in gas prices, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, Georgia’s average gas price was $3.05 per gallon, down eight cents from last week and down 20 cents from a year ago.

South Carolina prices decreased eight cents over the past week, averaging $3.11 on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s prices in Augusta average $2.98 per gallon, down nine cents from a week earlier, while the average in Aiken and Edgefield counties dropped 12 cents to $3.07.

For the fourth week straight, the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen.

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region, and state seeing gasoline prices fall—with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined. While the price of oil jumped some 5% last week, I remain steadfast that additional declines are coming to gasoline prices the way the situation stands now but remain cautious that this depends on actions that are not foreseeable, mainly the conflict in the Middle East,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The current national average went down 10 cents over the past week to $3.58 per gallon, making that 30 cents lower than a year ago.

“For now, the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months. I believe the national average still has some 15-35 cents of declining to do the way things stand now,” De Haan says.

