Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga., S.C. drivers see full month of drop in gas prices

Someone pumping gas
Someone pumping gas(WVLT)
By Macy Neal
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina drivers see a full month of drop in gas prices, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, Georgia’s average gas price was $3.05 per gallon, down eight cents from last week and down 20 cents from a year ago.

South Carolina prices decreased eight cents over the past week, averaging $3.11 on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s prices in Augusta average $2.98 per gallon, down nine cents from a week earlier, while the average in Aiken and Edgefield counties dropped 12 cents to $3.07.

For the fourth week straight, the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen.

MORE | Traffic tips for dealing with deer at this time of year

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region, and state seeing gasoline prices fall—with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined. While the price of oil jumped some 5% last week, I remain steadfast that additional declines are coming to gasoline prices the way the situation stands now but remain cautious that this depends on actions that are not foreseeable, mainly the conflict in the Middle East,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The current national average went down 10 cents over the past week to $3.58 per gallon, making that 30 cents lower than a year ago.

“For now, the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months. I believe the national average still has some 15-35 cents of declining to do the way things stand now,” De Haan says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
From left: Emma Pittman and David Alan James
What we’ve learned about Blythe parents accused of maliciously injuring baby
One person is dead and two others were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 dead
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Man arrested after allegedly robbing 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

October brings fall festivities, Halloween fun throughout the CSRA
Jasmine Johnson, Rodriquez Walker
Suspects arrested in 2 separate deadly hit-and-runs in Augusta
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Oct. 17
Tommy Gilliam
Have you seen this missing 54-year-old man in Waynesboro?