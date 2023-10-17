Submit Photos/Videos
Does the North Augusta administrator have to live in the city?

By Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since 1977, North Augusta city administrators were required to live within the city — but that’s changed.

North Augusta City Council approved an amendment for an ordinance that no longer requires the city administrator to live within city limits.

The vote was 6-1 on Tuesday. Councilman Kevin Toole was the one opposed.

MORE | Augusta leaders consider city’s biggest budget ever: $1.156B

Jim Clifford has been city administrator for three years and lives outside city lines.

Clifford had three years to move to North Augusta. Those three years were up in August.

MORE | International tourists flock to small Georgia towns for iconic film production tours

“We probably should have done this several months ago, before August, and as mayor, I take the blame for that. We’ve had a lot of priorities that we’ve been working on. Quite frankly, this is important. But compared to the other things we’re doing to move the city forward. Frankly, it wasn’t a top priority, but we’re dealing with it now,” North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams said at the beginning of October.

Several people made their voices heard at the city council meeting on Oct. 2, and no one had a problem with the current administrator.

Fred Ilardi lives within the city and was at the meeting. He said, “I think Mr. Clifford is more than qualified for this position. I also think there may have been other people that were just as qualified as Mr. Clifford, but we never got to see them because they were pushed away because of the job requirements.”

