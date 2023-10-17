Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Highs cooler than average through the weekend. Showers return later this week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be well below average today through Wednesday. Morning lows through Thursday this week will be in the lower to middle 40s and afternoon highs will top out in the 60s and lower 70s.

Cool and dry weather can be expected until the next storm system brings a chance of rain late Friday.

Sunny skies will make a return into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
From left: Emma Pittman and David Alan James
What we’ve learned about Blythe parents accused of maliciously injuring baby
One person is dead and two others were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 dead
Joni Mitchell
‘One and only’: Family shares hurt after fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Jet Pattern
Sunny, Dry, and Cool
CHILLY START TUESDAY!
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
CHILLY START TUESDAY!
Mikel's 6 PM Forecast - 10/16/23 - Sunshine Returns
Cool Week Ahead
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong