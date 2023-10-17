Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening into tonight with calm winds. Perfect radiational cooling conditions tonight should allow for chilly lows in the low 40s, possibly upper 30s for a few rural locations.

High pressure over the region Wednesday will bring a calm and sunny day to the CSRA. Highs will be below average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

High pressure will begin to retreat from the region Thursday, but we will still see beautiful conditions with mornings lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest and skies will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will move toward the region Friday and bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay near 70 Friday and winds will start to turn breezy as the front gets closer. Storm chances look to mainly be for the afternoon - severe weather is not expected.

Rain should clear out Friday night and we will see nice weather behind the front this weekend. Breezy day Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s Sunday and afternoon highs will remain in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend. Keep it here for updates.

