Columbia County to host 4 proposed student relocation meetings

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Board of Education announced four public presentations to propose student relocation plans for the next two school years.

The presentations will include information on the closure of South Columbia Elementary at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, the opening of Westmont Elementary for the 2024-2025 school year and the new North Columbia Elementary for the 2025-2026 school year.

Public presentations will take place on the following dates and times:

Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m., Columbia County Board of Education, 4781 Hereford Farm Road, during the regularly scheduled work session of the Board of Education.

Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. at Martinez Elementary, 213 Flowing Wells Road.

Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. at North Columbia Elementary, 2784 Ray Owens Road.

Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m., Columbia County Board of Education, 4781 Hereford Farm Road, during the regular session meeting of the Board of Education.

School officials say presentations will be online after each meeting. Public comments may be submitted to contactus@ccboe.net.

