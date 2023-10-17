Bond denied for man accused of shooting deputy in face

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied Tuesday for a man who was accused of shooting a Richmond County deputy in the face , leading to a lengthy hospital stay and ongoing problems.

The deputy, Michael Cole, was at the bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Authorities say he was responding to a disturbance call at a home in the 200 block of Bungalow Road when he was shot by Vernon Cratic Jr., of Augusta, early last November.

Deputy Michael Cole was in court urging that bond be denied to Vernon Cratic. (WRDW/WAGT)

Cratic was charged with five counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of burglary in the second degree, according to jail records.

He was denied bond based on a likelihood of committing more felonies if released. Public safety risk was an issue in the decision.

Cratic has a pending charge of second-degree burglary right before the shooting and three prior felony convictions including felony entering auto, theft by stealing and burglary.

He was out on bond for the felony burglary charge when the shooting happened.

Prosecutors said they were concerned about a high likelihood by Cratic to reoffend and/or flee from state.

Cole has his counsel speak on his behalf against bond at the hearing.

Cole still has a long road ahead of him.

He’s lost teeth and some sense of smell.

The defense is calling this a swatting case, a tragic accident and mistake initiated by someone making false allegations against Cratic.

