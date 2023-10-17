Augusta leaders look at approving city’s biggest budget ever at $1.156 billion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With all the chatter around SPLOST funds, millage rate and different departments using or abusing funding, we’re finally getting our first look at the Fiscal Year 2024 proposed budget for Augusta-Richmond County.

And it’s big – the biggest ever at $1.156 billion, an increase of 5.5%.

New programs include a proposed $285,000 for cybersecurity enhancements and $25,000 for the “Give Change that Counts” program.

The cybersecurity money could be important because the city is just getting back on its feet after a cyberattack that crippled some city services for weeks . A known ransomware group claimed responsibility for the breach, which required hiring outside consultants to deal with.

The “Give Change that Counts” program is how the city is dealing with a perceived panhandling problem. It’s a public relations campaign that will attempt to convince the public not to give money to panhandlers and transients.

Other new programs in the budget include:

Expanded internal audit services, $300,000.

Festival and parades, $50,000.

Electronic plan review software for building inspection efforts, $200,000.

Comprehensive zoning ordinance, $95,000.

Litter patrol expansion, $98,780.

Among the biggest areas of year-over-year increase in the general fund in terms of percentage:

General law enforcement, a more than $9 million increase, or 4.8%.

Traffic mitigation, a $17,760 increase,m or $19%.

IT radio system, a $54,210 increase, or 5.1%.

Taking a big cut would be riverfront activities, getting a $41,670 decrease, or 33%.

Among the public safety funding, an additional $1.9 million is being allocated to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to aid in its ability to recruit and retain qualified officers.

That could be important because of the number of deputies fired for wrongdoing – at least 33 in three years . Some of those arrests were for smuggling contraband into the jail for inmates. Sheriff Richard Roundtree has said competitive pay is needed to remove such temptations.

The proposed salary package is targeted toward road patrol officers and investigators.

Increasing starting salaries from $48,000 to more than $50,000 would position the agency “as an industry leader with competitive salary packages for officers,” according to a budget package distributed to commisison members.

“RCSO is the largest public safety agency in the region and recruiting and retaining quality officers is key to the safety of our residents and visitors,” the package states.

The Richmond County Correctional Institution would receive salary increases for work detail officers in an effort to recruit and retain qualified officers. These officers supervise eight to 12 inmates while they perform supplemental maintenance-related duties through the community.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office began a litter pick-up program in January 2022 by offering probationers the opportunity to obtain community service hours through litter pick-up throughout the county. Despite the lack of existing resources, the office has been successful by properly disposing of trash, tires and bulk items, according to the budget package. The expansion of this program would include a deputy marshal and a corporal who would multiply the production efforts from twice a month to three times a week.

A high school class attended Tuesday's Augusta Commission meeting and was recognized by the mayor. (WRDW/WAGT)

Other business

Approved on the consent agenda at Tuesday morning’s commission meeting were:

A liquor, bar and wine license for the new Olive Garden restaurant at 804 Cabela Drive. The restaurant is expected to open next month.

A request for the governor and lawmakers to continue efforts in the 2024 Session of the Georgia General Assembly to enhance Georgia citizens’ access to vital mental health services.

Acceptance of a $40,000 grant from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for the Richmond County Juvenile Court.

Approval of a bid for prefabricated modular dog kennels to Horizon Structures in the amount of $164,588.

