Aiken County murder suspect captured in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities in Columbia have arrested a suspect who’s been sought for over a year in connection with an Aiken County murder.

Deputies had been looking for Dyron Lamont Glover in connection with the July 31, 2022, shooting death of 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas in New Ellenton.

Glover was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, acting on a tip.

He’s being held in the detention center in Columbia.

Thomas was found inside his truck late at night at Stanley Drive and Summit Drive Southwest with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Glover was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

