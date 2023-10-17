4 CSRA students selected for student advisory council

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four students from the CSRA were selected to serve on State Superintendent Richard Woods’ 2023-24 Student Advisory Council.

The students include:

Denzel Howard; John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Ally Xu; Lakeside High School

Halli Johnson; Emanuel County Institute

Patrick Burke; Jefferson County High School

They join 66 students from across Georgia who will meet with Woods four times throughout the school year to provide feedback on the impact of state policies in the classroom.

“As a student advisory council member, Denzel is one of four representatives from the CSRA who will share his voice on educational policies that directly affect him and his peers,” said Richmond County School Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw. “We are proud to have Denzel be an ambassador for our school system as he participates in discussions and service projects.”

Howard plans to develop a community service project for the Augusta community and wants to focus on issues impacting his peers, officials say.

Denzel Howard (RCSS)

“One issue that I would like to tackle is mental health-based,” said Howard, “I think once we get to the bottom of why so many students are feeling depressed and anxious, we are able to solve a problem that will better so many lives in the state.”

Click HERE for a full list of the 2023-24 Student Advisory Council.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.