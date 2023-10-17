Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

4 CSRA students selected for student advisory council

Students from across Georgia will meet four times throughout the school year to provide...
Students from across Georgia will meet four times throughout the school year to provide feedback on the impact of state policies in the classroom.(WBTV File)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four students from the CSRA were selected to serve on State Superintendent Richard Woods’ 2023-24 Student Advisory Council.

The students include:

  • Denzel Howard; John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School
  • Ally Xu; Lakeside High School
  • Halli Johnson; Emanuel County Institute
  • Patrick Burke; Jefferson County High School

They join 66 students from across Georgia who will meet with Woods four times throughout the school year to provide feedback on the impact of state policies in the classroom.

MORE | Local piano teacher honored in Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame

“As a student advisory council member, Denzel is one of four representatives from the CSRA who will share his voice on educational policies that directly affect him and his peers,” said Richmond County School Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw. “We are proud to have Denzel be an ambassador for our school system as he participates in discussions and service projects.”

Howard plans to develop a community service project for the Augusta community and wants to focus on issues impacting his peers, officials say.

Denzel Howard
Denzel Howard(RCSS)

“One issue that I would like to tackle is mental health-based,” said Howard, “I think once we get to the bottom of why so many students are feeling depressed and anxious, we are able to solve a problem that will better so many lives in the state.”

Click HERE for a full list of the 2023-24 Student Advisory Council.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
From left: Emma Pittman and David Alan James
What we’ve learned about Blythe parents accused of maliciously injuring baby
Falando Mobley
Suspect arrested in robberies of 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road
Joni Mitchell
‘One and only’: Family shares pain after fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Diamond Edith Johnson, 17.
Richmond County teen located after 7-month search
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta leaders consider city’s biggest budget ever: $1.156B
Vernon Cratic Jr.
Details emerge on deputy shooting as Augusta suspect is denied bond
Jaylnn Bailey
Richmond County deputies locate teen last seen in September