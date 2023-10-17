2 Columbia County softball teams enter super regionals

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia high school softball playoffs are in full swing, and a couple of Columbia County teams are playing their respective super regionals on Monday.

We were live from Greenbrier High School, where the Wolfpack are hosting one of the class 5A super regionals.

High school softball teams across the state of Georgia are competing to keep their dreams of winning a state championship alive, and the next step in doing that is winning the super regionals.

We were joined now by Jason Osborn, the head coach of the back-to-back region champion Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack won their second consecutive region championship last week , securing the number one seed in this super regional.

Having the chance to host an event like this is empowering for the team, the school, and the community.

It also breathes more life into their dreams of winning this super regional and making it to Columbus for the State Elite Eight.

The Wolfpack gave their fans something to cheer for during the day as they won both of their games.

Greenbrier isn’t the only one of our local softball teams playing on the super regionals because, in class 3A, Harlem High School’s chances to advance to the elite are still alive as well.

Harlem softball is hoping for a trip back to Columbus as the Lady Dogs were at Savannah Christian for their super regional.

They had two games on Monday.

The days and hours are officially numbered. The first stop on the GHSA title run lands at Savannah Christian, where the number two Harlem Bulldogs took on Thomasville.

The Bulldogs took the win against Thomasville 10-0.

“We play good defense. I want to make sure I got everybody in the ball game. So that’s what we did. While pitching is pretty good and you know she was on all day she was on the wall too,” said Head Coach Mike Leverett.

Big at-bats carried the bulldogs at the plate. Every batter in the lineup got a hit and by the end of the third inning, they were up 9.

“That first victory is always good. Because we come down and win three games, we got one option we take one game at a time and they know they know we plan number one seed day and every time so it’s gonna be tough to win that ballgame. But we got to ball it out,” said Leverett.

Harlem’s second game was up against Savannah Christian.

