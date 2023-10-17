Submit Photos/Videos
2 arrested after being found with guns on school campus

Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were arrested after bringing a firearm onto a school campus on Tuesday, according to the Columbia County School District.

According to officials, two individuals who are not Evans High School students were discovered with a firearm in their possession, after being detained for starting a fight on campus.

During dismissal, the school’s parking lot monitor alerted school police after the suspects refused to leave campus when asked.

MORE | Details emerge on deputy shooting as Augusta suspect is denied bond

Before exiting the parking lot, the suspects initiated a physical altercation.

After an attempt to flee, the suspects were stopped in a neighboring parking lot and detained by Columbia County School District Police. Upon investigation, one suspect was found with a firearm, said officials in a statement.

The suspects are facing a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges by Columbia County School District Police.

There were no verbal threats made against students, staff, or the school, and dismissal operations continued as normal, according to officials.

