$1 million Powerball ticket sold to someone in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One lucky Georgian woke up a millionaire on Tuesday.

A ticket matching five numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Georgia. Two other lucky players in the state won $50,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball number, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

The winning numbers for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, are 2, 27, 31, 44, 64 and the Powerball is 18.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.