What we’ve learned about Blythe parents accused of maliciously injuring baby

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the Blythe mom and dad who’ve been jailed on suspicion of putting their 6-week-old son in critical condition with injuries from his head to his knees.

Emma Pittman, 19, and David Alan James, 35, are charged with cruelty to children in the first degree and aggravated battery over injuries allegedly inflicted just after 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at 3124 Goolsby Road.

Arrest warrants allege James and Pittman acted together in “maliciously” causing harm to the boy. The infant suffered skull fractures, bleeding inside and outside of the brain, and bruising in seven different areas including his arms, knees and chest.

James and Pittman were arrested after the boy was found unresponsive and rescuers were called. The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Georgia to be treated for the injuries and was in critical condition.

James is no stranger to the court system:

In May of 2019, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and not wearing a seat belt. He pleaded guilty to the felony drug charges involving meth and cocaine and had to go through six years of probation. The other charges were dismissed.

On Sept. 18, 2019, a charge of simple battery family violence was reduced to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He took a plea, paid a fine of $300 and got 12 months of probation. He was accused of striking his own father in the left eye and trying to choke him, according to an arrest warrant. It also happened at 3124 Goolsby Road.

James was accused in July 2021 of violating the terms of his probation by continuing to test positive for meth and marijuana while still in substance abuse treatment. As a result, he was remanded to a residential substance abuse treatment center, according to court documents.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2021 for failing to make himself available for supervision and failing to report to the state probation office, according to an arrest warrant.

On March 9, 2022, he was charged with speeding and driving with a suspended license. He paid a fine of $500 and got 12 months of probation.

Like many moms, Pittman has included pictures of her baby on her Facebook page. In the post with the most recent one, she wished him a happy 1-month birthday.

Another shows James cradling the baby in his arms with a note from Pittman calling the boy “the most precious thing ever.”

Even before the baby arrived, she posted a photo of herself with the baby bump, writing that it was only one more month until the baby arrived.

