Vote for the best scarecrow in this Aiken contest

By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Aiken is being overrun by scarecrows and its up to you to choose your favorite to win the Downtown Aiken Scarecrow Contest.

From now until October 23, you can spot a variety of scarecrows across downtown.

The scarecrows are created by businesses, groups, and individuals usually with a flair for comedy.

Voting ends October 23, and the winner will be announced on that day.

If you would like to vote, visit the Aiken Downtown Development Association’s Facebook page to see how to vote.

