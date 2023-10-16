Tim Scott to file for S.C. Republican presidential Primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Presidential hopeful Tim Scott will visit Columbia on Monday to formally file for the South Carolina 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot.

“Since launching my campaign for president, I have been honored to receive a groundswell of support in the Palmetto State and across the nation,” the South Carolina U.S. senator said.

“We must protect the American Dream for the next generation, secure our border, and be loyal to allies and lethal to our enemies,” he said. “I’m excited to build on our momentum into the First In The South primary and all the way to the White House.”

Officials said Scott will make his candidacy official at a meet and greet with voters.

Scott will file for the state ballot at 11:30 a.m.

