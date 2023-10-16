Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Surfer suffers leg injury in possible shark attack at beach near San Francisco, police say

Shark
A shark attack was suspected after a surfer said something bit his leg.(NOAA | Cropped NOAA / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A surfer suffered a leg injury in a possible shark attack off the California coast just south of San Francisco, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called Friday afternoon following reports that someone had been bitten by a shark, the Pacifica Police Department said.

They found a 52-year-old man who said he had been surfing at Linda Mar Beach “when something bit his lower leg causing injury,” said a police statement Saturday.

“The surfer was able to exit the water and call for medical assistance,” the statement said. “The victim could not see what bit his leg and could not confirm if it was a shark.”

The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His condition wasn’t known Sunday.

The incident occurred about two weeks after a swimmer was reported missing near Point Reyes National Seashore, northwest of San Francisco Bay, after witnesses reported seeing a shark in the water. The man has yet to be found, SF Gate reported Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that it could not confirm whether the swimmer’s disappearance was related to a shark attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
UPDATE: Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 dead, 2 taken into custody
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead after a house fire in South...
2 people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road
Robert F Kennedy in Augusta
2024 independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes campaign stop in Augusta
Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office offering $500 reward for info on Quail Road shooting
Richmond County coroner investigating 2 unrelated pedestrian deaths

Latest News

Mayor of Grovetown election early voting begins today
Early voting begins today for Mayor of Grovetown election
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Gaza’s crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
Early voting open for Grovetown mayoral election
Mayor of Grovetown election early voting begins today