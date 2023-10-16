S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham planning trip to Middle East

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has announced plans to travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel with a delegation.

He announced his plans a little more than a week after the Hamas militant Arab group launched attacks on Israel, which then declared war.

Dozens of Americans have been killed in the fighting.

“I will be going to Saudi Arabia and Israel in the coming days with a group of senators,” said Graham, R-S.C “The drive to peace and normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel continues. There’s a desire by both parties to move forward in this effort to normalize relationships.”

Graham also praised President Joe Biden for his strong statement in support of Israel.

Graham had strong words last week about the conflict .

The chief goal of Hamas is the destruction of the Jewish state, he said, calling the group “religious Nazis.”

Graham said a military leader of Hamas openly thanked Iran for military weapons, training and money to carry out this operation.

Israel has bombarded Gaza round-the-clock since the attack.

