One on One with Richard Rogers | Augusta Jewish Community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The world was shocked a week ago when members from Hamas invaded Israel, killing people and taking others hostage.

Augusta’s Jewish Community has been busy doing what they can to support friends and family here and in Israel.

Rabbi David Sirull talks one on one with Richard Rogers on how the Augusta Jewish Community is supporting Israel.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.