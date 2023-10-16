Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers | Augusta Jewish Community

By Richard Rogers
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The world was shocked a week ago when members from Hamas invaded Israel, killing people and taking others hostage.

Augusta’s Jewish Community has been busy doing what they can to support friends and family here and in Israel.

Rabbi David Sirull talks one on one with Richard Rogers on how the Augusta Jewish Community is supporting Israel.

