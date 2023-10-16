Masters Tournament schedules job expo this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters Tournament this week will be holding another job expo to fill positions during Augusta’s biggest event of the year.

Interested applicants can speak directly with representatives from the Masters Tournament and learn more about available opportunities.

The expo will take place from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the HUB for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave.

Masters week in 2024 will be April 8-14.

