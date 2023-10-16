Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Masters Tournament schedules job expo this week

Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.(Gary Pikula, WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters Tournament this week will be holding another job expo to fill positions during Augusta’s biggest event of the year.

Interested applicants can speak directly with representatives from the Masters Tournament and learn more about available opportunities.

The expo will take place from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the HUB for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave.

Masters week in 2024 will be April 8-14.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 dead
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
Crews responded to a residence in the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road on Saturday. Two people...
2 people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road
Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Augusta
Independent presidential hopeful RFK Jr. visits Augusta

Latest News

Deer-mating season can make it more dangerous to drive.
Traffic tips for dealing with deer at this time of year
A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is...
Pepper X marks the spot as expert scorches his own Guinness Book heat record
Trist’en Jersey McCarty, 16.
Have you seen this Aiken County runaway 16-year-old?
Mile marker 1 on Interstate 20 in South Carolina.
Exit 1 due for overnight closure in South Carolina