Hundreds ride during PaceDay 2023 to benefit Georgia Cancer Center

By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, hundreds of people joined the PaceDay celebration, a fun bike ride fundraiser sponsored by Paceline, a local nonprofit.

The goal was to help raise money for innovative cancer research at the Georgia Cancer Center.

We caught up with the project lead at Paceline, who shared why their partnership with the Georgia Cancer Center is so important.

Cayla Long, project lead at Paceline, says, “It is the heart of what we do, everything we do to support the cancer center. And the research over there and the work they’re doing is incredible. We provide funding for the researchers, which is the money to help them get their projects off the ground. So they can go and apply for those multi-million dollar grants.”

And if you want to contribute to Paceline’s fundraiser, you have until December to donate.

