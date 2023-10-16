Submit Photos/Videos
Here’s where to find your perfect pumpkins for the fall season

By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pumpkin patch season is here.

Saint Bart’s Episcopal Church Is celebrating 27 years of their pumpkin patch on Martintown Road.

It is open to the public Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The money raised will go towards Saint Bartholomew’s Outreach Ministries.

The last day for the pumpkin patch is October 29.

