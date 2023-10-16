Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this Aiken County runaway 16-year-old?

Trist’en Jersey McCarty, 16.
Trist’en Jersey McCarty, 16.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a 16-year-old Aiken County runaway needs your help in finding him.

Trist’en Jersey McCarty’s family describes him as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, McCarty ran away on Oct. 8 from his home on the 200 block of Bird Lane in Trenton.

MORE | Richmond County deputies search for teen missing since March

His mom reported him missing on Oct. 9 to the sheriff’s office.

According to the report, McCarty was last seen getting into an unknown make/model white sedan. McCarty said he was going to visit a friend in the hospital, according to his mom.

She told deputies he never returned for his appointment to have an ankle monitor attached for being on probation, the report says.

According to the report, McCarty’s mother believes he may be armed with a pistol.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 dead
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
Crews responded to a residence in the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road on Saturday. Two people...
2 people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road
Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Augusta
Independent presidential hopeful RFK Jr. visits Augusta

Latest News

Kids are playing games in the classroom.
Augusta school allows students to play games in the classroom
Fort Gordon renaming
Fort Gordon gets ready for renaming with new signs
Deer-mating season can make it more dangerous to drive.
Traffic tips for dealing with deer at this time of year
A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is...
Pepper X marks the spot as expert scorches his own Guinness Book heat record
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Masters Tournament schedules job expo this week