Have you seen this Aiken County runaway 16-year-old?

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a 16-year-old Aiken County runaway needs your help in finding him.

Trist’en Jersey McCarty’s family describes him as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, McCarty ran away on Oct. 8 from his home on the 200 block of Bird Lane in Trenton.

His mom reported him missing on Oct. 9 to the sheriff’s office.

According to the report, McCarty was last seen getting into an unknown make/model white sedan. McCarty said he was going to visit a friend in the hospital, according to his mom.

She told deputies he never returned for his appointment to have an ankle monitor attached for being on probation, the report says.

According to the report, McCarty’s mother believes he may be armed with a pistol.

