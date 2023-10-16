Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia 13-year-old graduates high school through online private school

He finished his requirements through his online accredited private school to graduate high school.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At 13, most kids are playing sports and having fun with friends. But Caden Harris is graduating high school.

The Harris family has always believed their kids are capable of much more than the limitations society can often put on them.

“One of Caden’s mottos is, ‘If Caden can, you can too,’ and that is the message we want to get out to all kids. Whatever it is you want to do, you can accomplish it,” said Caden’s dad, Dr. Sean J Harris.

They have tried to teach their kids from a young age to be dreamers. The last time Atlanta News First met Caden, he was fundraising for a financial literacy bus used to bring financial literacy courses to Georgia kids.

“On the bus, it has a mock bank, a mock grocery store and a mock stock exchange. This way, the kids can learn how to earn, save and invest their money,” said Caden.

He has reached thousands and thousands of kids through the bus, his books and his public speaking engagements — all focused on teaching kids how to take care of and grow their money.

“It feels so great knowing I am doing something impactful and the kids are enjoying it so much,” said Caden.

Now, Caden has reached a new goal. At 13, he finished his requirements through his online accredited private school to graduate high school.

“I actually already took some college courses over the summer,” said Caden.

He wants to take a couple more college courses but his main focus is reaching his goal of teaching 500,000 kids about financial literacy.

“It has been going great so far, we have been able to go to tons of schools and just and different events, work with huge companies such as Georgia Power, Allstate,” said Caden.

“Our kids have talent and a lot of times people overlook them,” said Dr. Harris.

