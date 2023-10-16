Family shares memories of 38-year-old hit-and-run victim

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, family members and friends remembered a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident a week earlier.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said 38-year-old Joni Mitchell was riding a bike when she was hit and died on the scene at Lumpkin Road at Fleming Drive.

Wearing white and holding pink and black balloons, family and friends of Mitchell came together Saturday to remember and honor her.

On Thursday, authorities took a driver into custody in connection with the accident.

Mitrchell’s death was one of two fatal hit-and-runs last weekend in Augusta . Then there were two more just this past weekend .

