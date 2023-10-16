Submit Photos/Videos
Family shares memories of 38-year-old hit-and-run victim

Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, family members and friends remembered a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident a week earlier.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said 38-year-old Joni Mitchell was riding a bike when she was hit and died on the scene at Lumpkin Road at Fleming Drive.

Wearing white and holding pink and black balloons, family and friends of Mitchell came together Saturday to remember and honor her.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Sydney Hood is talking with Joni Mitchell’s family members who are getting ready to celebrate milestones without her. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

On Thursday, authorities took a driver into custody in connection with the accident.

Mitrchell’s death was one of two fatal hit-and-runs last weekend in Augusta. Then there were two more just this past weekend.

