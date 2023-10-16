Exit ramp remains closed at South Carolina welcome center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina welcome center access ramp from eastbound Interstate 20 remains closed Wednesday after what was supposed to just be an overnight closure.

Overnight Tuesday, drainage work closed both the welcome center and Exit 1 ramps allowing for required drainage structure improvements.

An unforeseen water utility issue extended the welcome center ramp shutdown for a yet-to-be-determined duration pending those repairs.

Interstate traffic is not affected.

For more information on the project, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/ .

