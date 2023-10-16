Exit 1 due for overnight closure in South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be an emergency overnight closure of the South Carolina Exit 1 ramp from eastbound Interstate 20 to West Martintown Road and the South Carolina welcome center.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, the ramp to Martintown Road will be closed for emergency roadwork to reinforce drainage.

This work also requires the closure of the entrance to the South Carolina welcome center.

Both the welcome center entrance and the ramp will reopen by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

During this time, motorists will use Exit 5 to Edgefield Road and continue on Edgefield Road to reach Martintown Road.

Motorists should use their preferred navigation app to avoid potential delays.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

For more information on the project, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/ .

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.