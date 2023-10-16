Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Exit 1 due for overnight closure in South Carolina

Mile marker 1 on Interstate 20 in South Carolina.
Mile marker 1 on Interstate 20 in South Carolina.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be an emergency overnight closure of the South Carolina Exit 1 ramp from eastbound Interstate 20 to West Martintown Road and the South Carolina welcome center. 

Beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, the ramp to Martintown Road will be closed for emergency roadwork to reinforce drainage.

MORE | $1.4M speeding ticket surprises Ga. man before error is fixed

This work also requires the closure of the entrance to the South Carolina welcome center.

Both the welcome center entrance and the ramp will reopen by 7 a.m. Wednesday. 

During this time, motorists will use Exit 5 to Edgefield Road and continue on Edgefield Road to reach Martintown Road.

Motorists should use their preferred navigation app to avoid potential delays. 

Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone. 

For more information on the project, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 dead
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
Crews responded to a residence in the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road on Saturday. Two people...
2 people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road
Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Augusta
Independent presidential hopeful RFK Jr. visits Augusta

Latest News

Kids are playing games in the classroom.
Augusta school allows students to play games in the classroom
Fort Gordon renaming
Fort Gordon gets ready for renaming with new signs
Deer-mating season can make it more dangerous to drive.
Traffic tips for dealing with deer at this time of year
A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is...
Pepper X marks the spot as expert scorches his own Guinness Book heat record
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Masters Tournament schedules job expo this week