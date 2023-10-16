Early voting begins today for Mayor of Grovetown election

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting opens on Monday for neighbors to decide who they want to be the next mayor of Grovetown.

Before early voting kicks off, we’ll hear from the current mayor about his goals.

We introduced to you all three candidates last week: Deborah Fisher, Ceretta Smith, and current mayor Gary Jones.

Columbia County Board of Elections says early voting will be available:

Monday, October 16 – Friday, November 3

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday Voting will be available on October 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early/advanced voting will only be offered at the former Euchee Creek Library – located at 5907 Euchee Creek Drive.

Advance voting is also opens on Monday at the Augusta Municipal building on Telfair Street.

Their hours are going to be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 21.

More polling locations will open up for early voting after the 28th.

