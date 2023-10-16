Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Early voting begins for Augusta arena sales tax, Grovetown mayor

By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting opens on Monday in two important local elections: a sales tax to rebuild the James Brown arena and the battle over who’ll be the mayor of Grovetown.

In the James Brown Arena vote, advance voting is taking place at the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair Street.

The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21.

More polling locations will open up for early voting after Oct. 28.

The plan comes after passage of special state legislation, House Bill 230, to allow the public to vote on the tax.

The law gets around some of the problems of a SPLOST measure to build a new arena, like the one local voters rejected last year.

Officials have said the current arena is outdated and unable to attract the kinds of events the city needs.

MORE | 2024 independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes campaign stop in Augusta

Grovetown voters, meanwhile are deciding whether to stick with the current mayor or elect a new one.

We introduced to you all three candidates last week: Deborah Fisher, Ceretta Smith, and current Mayor Gary Jones.

The Columbia County Board of Elections says early voting will be available:

  • Oct. 16 through Nov. 3
  • Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday voting will be available on Oct. 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Early/advance voting will only be offered at the former Euchee Creek Library – located at 5907 Euchee Creek Drive.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 dead
Emma Pittman, David James
Arrest warrants charge parents with cruelty to 6-week-old in Blythe
Augusta Fire Department speaks out about EMS services in Richmond County (source: ems)
2 people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road
Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Augusta
Independent presidential hopeful RFK Jr. visits Augusta

Latest News

6 shot, another dead after Sunday morning investigation in Barnwell
Select the streaming services you subscribe to in the JustWatch settings.
What the Tech: Use the App of the Day to search your streaming services
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., listens as reporters ask questions at a news conference announcing that...
Tim Scott to file for S.C. Republican presidential Primary
A speedometer.
$1.4M speeding ticket surprises Ga. man before error is fixed
PaceDay 2023 sees hundreds of attendees over the weekend
Hundreds ride during PaceDay 2023 to benefit Georgia Cancer Center