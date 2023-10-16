Early voting begins for Augusta arena sales tax, Grovetown mayor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting opens on Monday in two important local elections: a sales tax to rebuild the James Brown arena and the battle over who’ll be the mayor of Grovetown.

In the James Brown Arena vote, advance voting is taking place at the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair Street.

The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21.

More polling locations will open up for early voting after Oct. 28.

The plan comes after passage of special state legislation , House Bill 230, to allow the public to vote on the tax.

The law gets around some of the problems of a SPLOST measure to build a new arena, like the one local voters rejected last year .

Officials have said the current arena is outdated and unable to attract the kinds of events the city needs.

Grovetown voters, meanwhile are deciding whether to stick with the current mayor or elect a new one.

We introduced to you all three candidates last week: Deborah Fisher, Ceretta Smith, and current Mayor Gary Jones.

The Columbia County Board of Elections says early voting will be available:

Oct. 16 through Nov. 3

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday voting will be available on Oct. 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early/advance voting will only be offered at the former Euchee Creek Library – located at 5907 Euchee Creek Drive.

