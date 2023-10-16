Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Dolly Parton will perform at halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game

FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys...
FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton is pitching in to help the Salvation Army this Thanksgiving.

The country music legend will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle kick-off fundraiser.

Parton will ring the traditional Salvation Army holiday bell to jump-start the holiday giving season.

Cowboy fans are also hoping her performance will help them overcome a run of bad luck.

Last year’s performance by the Jonas Brothers lifted them to a 7-2 record when big stars perform at halftime.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 dead
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
Crews responded to a residence in the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road on Saturday. Two people...
2 people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road
Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Augusta
Independent presidential hopeful RFK Jr. visits Augusta

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
FILE - In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people...
Settlement over Trump family separations at the border seeks to limit future separations for 8 years
Crews responded to a residence in the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road on Saturday. Two people...
2 people dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge imposes narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case