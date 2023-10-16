Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Highs cooler than average through the weekend. Showers return at the end of the week.
Cool Week Ahead
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. A light shower is possible as the tail end of a low moves well east of the area. Temperatures will be well below average today through Wednesday. Morning lows through Thursday this week will be in the lower to middle 40s and afternoon highs will top out in the 60s and lower 70s.

Cool and dry weather can be expected until the next storm system brings a chance of rain late Friday.

Sunny skies will make a return into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Keep it here for updates.

