Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will gradually clear as head through tonight. A light shower is possible as the tail end of a low moves well east of the area. Temperatures will be well below average today through Wednesday. Morning lows through Thursday this week will be in the lower to middle 40s and afternoon highs will top out in the 60s and lower 70s.

Cool and dry weather can be expected until the next storm system brings a chance of rain late Friday.

Sunny skies will make a return into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Keep it here for updates.

