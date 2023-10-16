Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County parks receive CAPRA recognition

Columbia County Parks and Recreation
Columbia County Parks and Recreation(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Parks and Recreation just received huge recognition.

The group gathered at Evans Towne Center Park to take pictures and celebrated receiving NRPA’s Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies.

The county says this confirms its commitment to excellence when it comes to providing top-quality services to the community.

MORE | Fort Gordon gets ready for renaming with new signs

“We were excited. This was the entire department involved in this. Lots of writing. Lots of research and putting together our packet,” said Dennis Hodges, Deputy Director of Community Services.

County leaders say only one percent of parks and recreation agencies in the nation earn this recognition.

