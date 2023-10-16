Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office gets body camera funds

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant of $12,694 for officer body cams funded through the South Carolina Public Safety Coordinated Council.

Bamberg County is eligible to apply for this grant every year for five years for a cumulative total of nearly $65,000.

The money can be used for the initial purchase or reimbursement of expenditures for purchase, as well as for any storage or maintenance costs.

“This funding is critically important to the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office,” remarked Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg. “Body-worn cameras are an essential component of effective law enforcement. We are extremely grateful to the Bamberg County administration for pursuing this grant and the S.C. Department of Public Safety for awarding the Sheriff’s Department with this valuable funding for a third consecutive year. My deputies and I are committed to serving the citizens of Bamberg County, and this equipment will assist us in that endeavor.”

Bamberg County Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman said the renewal of the money is “excellent news.”

Joey Preston, Bamberg County administrator, was pleased with the grant, too.

“For expensive equipment such as body-worn cameras, Bamberg County relies on grant funding to alleviate the financial burden,” he said. “We are grateful to the staff members who sought and applied for this grant and to the SCPSCC for continuing to recognize the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Department is deserving of this important funding so our deputies can be well-equipped to serve the County’s citizens as well as provide necessary accountability.”

