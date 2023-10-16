Augusta Regional Airport searches for local artist, musicians

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is looking for local artists and musicians to highlight in the General Aviation Terminal and Commercial Airline Terminal.

Airport officials say still art will be selected for display in both terminals. Pieces must fit within a locked display case with dimensions: 65.5″ H x 34″ W x 22″ D or 46″ H x 67.5″ W x 19″ D.

Musicians would be invited to perform acoustically during Masters week of 2024.

Still art: Mail or email 6-10 examples of your work, via photographs, to the contact below.

Live art: Mail or email examples of performances, such as videos, CDs, or website links.

Send all submissions to the following: Attention: Lauren Smith Deadline: October 30, 2023, 1501 Aviation Way Augusta, GA 30906 lsmith@augustaga.gov.

All submissions will be evaluated by the Augusta Regional Airport Art Committee. Artists selected will be contacted directly for scheduling.

