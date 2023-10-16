Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Regional Airport searches for local artist, musicians

Musicians would be invited to perform acoustically during Masters week of 2024.
Musicians would be invited to perform acoustically during Masters week of 2024.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is looking for local artists and musicians to highlight in the General Aviation Terminal and Commercial Airline Terminal.

Airport officials say still art will be selected for display in both terminals. Pieces must fit within a locked display case with dimensions: 65.5″ H x 34″ W x 22″ D or 46″ H x 67.5″ W x 19″ D.

Musicians would be invited to perform acoustically during Masters week of 2024.

MORE | Hundreds ride during PaceDay 2023 to benefit Georgia Cancer Center
  • Still art: Mail or email 6-10 examples of your work, via photographs, to the contact below.
  • Live art: Mail or email examples of performances, such as videos, CDs, or website links.

Send all submissions to the following: Attention: Lauren Smith Deadline: October 30, 2023, 1501 Aviation Way Augusta, GA 30906 lsmith@augustaga.gov.

All submissions will be evaluated by the Augusta Regional Airport Art Committee. Artists selected will be contacted directly for scheduling.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 dead
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
Augusta Fire Department speaks out about EMS services in Richmond County (source: ems)
2 people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road
Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Augusta
Independent presidential hopeful RFK Jr. visits Augusta

Latest News

Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
6 shot, another dead after Sunday morning investigation in Barnwell
Select the streaming services you subscribe to in the JustWatch settings.
What the Tech: Use the App of the Day to search your streaming services