Arrest warrants charge parents with cruelty to 6-week-old in Blythe

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office detail “severe injuries” that put a 6-week-old infant in critical condition, and two people in jail last week.

On Wednesday, October 11, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Emma Pittman and 35-year-old David James with charges of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree and Aggravated Battery for both.

Warrants provided by the Sheriff’s Office detail both felony charges happening the day before on October 10 just after 5 p.m. on Goolsby Road.

It details James and Pittman acting together in “maliciously” causing harm to their infant son, the infant sustaining skull fractures, bleeding inside and outside of the brain, and bruising in seven different areas including the six-week-old’s arms, knees, and chest.

When the child was found unresponsive at the time of the incident, the warrants go on to say they were transported to Children’s Hospital of Georgia to be treated for their injuries and is in critical condition.

News 12 will continue to follow these arrests as more information becomes available.

