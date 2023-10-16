Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Arrest warrants charge parents with cruelty to 6-week-old in Blythe

Parents arrested in child abuse charges in Blythe
Parents arrested in child abuse charges in Blythe(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office detail “severe injuries” that put a 6-week-old infant in critical condition, and two people in jail last week.

On Wednesday, October 11, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Emma Pittman and 35-year-old David James with charges of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree and Aggravated Battery for both.

Warrants provided by the Sheriff’s Office detail both felony charges happening the day before on October 10 just after 5 p.m. on Goolsby Road.

It details James and Pittman acting together in “maliciously” causing harm to their infant son, the infant sustaining skull fractures, bleeding inside and outside of the brain, and bruising in seven different areas including the six-week-old’s arms, knees, and chest.

When the child was found unresponsive at the time of the incident, the warrants go on to say they were transported to Children’s Hospital of Georgia to be treated for their injuries and is in critical condition.

News 12 will continue to follow these arrests as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
UPDATE: Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 dead, 2 taken into custody
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead after a house fire in South...
2 people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road
Richmond County coroner investigating 2 unrelated pedestrian deaths
From left: Aunarey Herbert and Melissa Allen
I-TEAM: Open mic exposes deputies having sex on duty
Under the Lights three sponsor image
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 9 highlights

Latest News

Meteorologist Emily Acton Forecast October 15th
Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office offering $500 reward for info on Quail Road shooting
A South Carolina man previously convicted of smuggling protected turtles between the United...
South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia
Robert F Kennedy in Augusta
2024 independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes campaign stop in Augusta