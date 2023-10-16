Aiken vigil to call for peace amid outbreak of Mideast violence

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Peace is hosting a Vigil for Peace in Gaza and Israel on Monday.

It will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across the street from the Fresh Market.

It’s in response to the violence that’s broken out since the Hamas militant Arab group attacked Israel a little over a week ago, followed by Israel’s declaration of war.

With thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed, along with dozens of Americans who were in the region.

At the Aiken demonstration, organizers will mourn the dead and call for a cease-fire and humanitarian relief in Gaza.

The demonstration is being held in conjunction with the regular Women in Black Peace Vigil for Peace started in 2004 in Aiken, which is held on first and third Mondays of the month.

Women in Black was started when Israeli and Palestinian mothers came together during the first Intifada to say “Stop the Violence.”

