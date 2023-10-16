Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County District 8 candidates explain why they deserve the seat

By Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters in Aiken are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the Aiken County Council District 8 special elections.

Two choices will be on the ballot- Republican James Hankinson and Democrat P.K. Hightower.

“This is a special election, but it doesn’t mean that you should stay home,” said Hightower.

Hankinson said: “The community, we need a leader. Please vote.”

Both candidates are encouraging voters to head to polls for the county they love.

“Aiken County is everything. I’ve been here all my life,” said Hankinson.

“Aiken is home for me,” said Hightower.

Both want to serve their home.

“Based on the work that I’ve done here in Aiken County. This isn’t something that I just thought about. Working in the community is something that’s a part of me, that’s who I am,” said Hightower.

“I was called by God. The guy gave me the vision run he gave me the vision, of the families because the families have been forgotten about,” said Hankinson.

These two say people in District 8 have safety concerns and feel like they don’t have a voice.

Hightower says her work with United Way and the Savannah River Site has given her traits that can translate to results on the council.

“I bring that to the table, that experience and being able to go out and talk, negotiate, mediate, and do all of that at work. So I can do that in the community as well,” said Hightower.

Hankinson owns a boxing gym and also works with kids through his program “Gloves Up, Guns Down” which he says will help him serve on the council.

“Teach the kids how to go feed the homeless and help out and be better people in society,” he said.

Voting in District 8 goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

