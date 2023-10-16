Submit Photos/Videos
4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail

Escapees, clockwise from upper left: Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center.

The inmates got out through a damaged day room window and a cut fence after a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the location and helped the inmates flee at 3 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

The inmates are:

  • 52-year-old Joey Fournier, a white male with gray hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He was being held on a charge of murder.  
  • 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, a Black male with dreads, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was being held on a charge of aggravated assault.
  • 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, a Black male with braids, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was being detained for the U.C. Marshals Service.  
  • 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes, a Black male with black hair, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was being detained on charges of possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of any of the inmates or the vehicle are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-68CRIME.

