Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 arrested and 1 missing

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is in custody and another is still on the run following a traffic stop by Edgefield County that turned into a full-on chase.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, News 12 began receiving tips about a heavy police presence in South Carolina around Exit 18 on I-20.

Sheriff Jody Rowland with the Edgeld County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started with a traffic stop with deputies near the town of Johnston, that eventually turned into a chase with gunshots ringing out.

He says while the deputy was engaged with the driver outside the car, a passenger jumped in the driver’s seat and sped away.

The chase led down Highway 23 to Woodyard Road, eventually making their way to SC-19.

During the chase, Sheriff Rowland says passengers in the car shot multiple rounds at their deputies and Johnston officers.

He continues that the driver attempted to enter I-20 at exit 18 westbound and lost control of the car, wrecking on the entrance ramp.

One was taken into custody at that time, but the driver who has not yet been identified, ran from the scene and is being tracked at this time westbound.

Sheriff Rowland says the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Public Safety, and South Carolina Highway Patrol are assisting with this incident.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is still reporting an “obstruction on the roadway” that has traffic blocked on all lanes on the westbound side of I-20 at Exit 18.

While the investigation is still ongoing, stick with News 12 as we continue to follow this incident for more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.