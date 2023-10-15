Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Showers possible Sunday night. Cool and mostly dry for the week ahead.
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Breezy conditions will continue through the aftrenoon and evening before a fast-moving upper-level system moves through the region bringing light showers around midnight. Rain totals will be light with only a few hundredths of an inch expected, and some areas may not get any rain.

Temperatures will be well below average now through Wednesday. Morning lows Monday through Thursday next week will be in the lower to middle 40s and afternoon highs will top out in the 60s and lower 70s.

Cool and dry weather can be expected until the next storm system brings a chance of rain late Friday. Keep it here for updates.

10/15/2023 Morning Weather Update

