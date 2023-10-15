Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be beautiful with morning lows in the lower to middle 50s and and afternoon highs in the upper 60s, which is about 12 degrees cooler than average. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day. While not as windy as Saturday, Sunday will be fairly breezy with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

There may be a few showers Sunday night, as a fast moving upper level system moves through the region. Rain totals will be light with only a few hundredths of an inch expected, and some areas may not get any rain.

Monday (WRDW)

Temperatures will be well below average now through Wednesday. Morning lows Monday through Thursday next week will be in the lower to middle 40s and afternoon highs will top out in the 60s and lower 70s.

Cool and dry weather can be expected until the next storm system brings a chance of rain late Friday. Keep it here for updates.

