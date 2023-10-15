Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Showers possible Sunday night. Cool and mostly dry for the week ahead.
By Chris Still
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be beautiful with morning lows in the lower to middle 50s and and afternoon highs in the upper 60s, which is about 12 degrees cooler than average. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day. While not as windy as Saturday, Sunday will be fairly breezy with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

There may be a few showers Sunday night, as a fast moving upper level system moves through the region. Rain totals will be light with only a few hundredths of an inch expected, and some areas may not get any rain.

Monday
Monday(WRDW)

Temperatures will be well below average now through Wednesday. Morning lows Monday through Thursday next week will be in the lower to middle 40s and afternoon highs will top out in the 60s and lower 70s.

Cool and dry weather can be expected until the next storm system brings a chance of rain late Friday. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody and another is still on the run following a traffic stop by Edgefield...
Edgefield County traffic stop turns into chase; 1 arrested and 1 missing
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead after a house fire in South...
2 people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road
Richmond County coroner investigating 2 unrelated pedestrian deaths
From left: Aunarey Herbert and Melissa Allen
I-TEAM: Open mic exposes deputies having sex on duty
Under the Lights three sponsor image
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 9 highlights

Latest News

Cooler work week ahead: Emily's Forecast October 14th
Grovetown
Annular solar eclipse seen by many people across the CSRA
Monday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
Grovetown
Annular Solar Eclipse CSRA