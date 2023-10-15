Submit Photos/Videos
Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office offering $500 reward for info on Quail Road shooting

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information on behalf of a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight on October 15, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page says a shooting incident happened on Quail Road.

The post says any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any subjects involved in the shooting will be rewarded $500.

They’re asking those with information to contact Lt. Matt Davis at (803) 300-8210.

While no more information was given on the subjects involved, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

