2024 Independent, Robert F. Kennedy, makes campaign stop in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After announcing his candidacy for president as an independent instead of a Democrat, Robert F. Kennedy made a stop in Augusta as part of his campaign.

Tom West, who attended Kennedy’s stop at the Augusta Marriott said, “If nothing else, this is going to get the Democrats and Republicans to think.”

Locals came out to show support and say they are ready for something different.

“I think they’re fed up of the same old same old,” West continued.

Change was what people in attendance were hoping to get from Kennedy’s visit.

“What I’m trying to do with this campaign over the next 13 months and in my presidency, is to unify us and stop the fight and then big brand and go over the wall and take back our country,” Kennedy said during his stop.

The independent outlined his priorities with addressing homelessness, overpriced housing, average income, supporting local businesses, as well as his stance on previous and current wars the U.S. is involved with.

Kennedy continued, “The central promise of the American dream was that if you worked hard, if you play by the rules...you could finance a home. You could have a summer vacation. You could raise a family. You could put something aside for retirement on one job. There’s nobody my kid’s age I believe that that promise applies to that. It doesn’t. We betrayed this generation of kids.”

Some even came out to see if the latest independent outlier has what it takes to run against the country’s two big parties.

Another attendee today, Celestine James, said, “I want to make sure that when I vote, and I’m picking the best candidate, to run this country.”

