WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 9 highlights
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Under the Lights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 9. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
