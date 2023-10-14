Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Two people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead after a house fire in South...
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead after a house fire in South Augusta, Saturday morning.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly house fire where two people were found dead.

Investigators say deputies responded to a residence on the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road, Saturday, October 14, at 6:24 in reference to arson.

When they arrived, deputies say they found two victims dead.

The Richmond County coroner says an autopsy and positive ID will be conducted on both bodies.

Investigators say this case is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about the case.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Aunarey Herbert and Melissa Allen
I-TEAM: Open mic exposes deputies having sex on duty
FILE - A sign on the outside of a Publix grocery store is seen in this file photo.
New Publix store coming to Aiken, supermarket chain announces
J’Quan Kentrall Bowers
18-year-old murder suspect arrested in Aiken County shooting
Officials say construction on Club Car's new Appling facility is expected to be completed by...
Club Car announces plans for new Appling facility
Operation No Loyalty
‘I was in shock’: Size of fentanyl bust surprises even deputies

Latest News

Richmond County coroner investigating two unrelated pedestrian deaths
North Augusta Public Safety holds Cookies with Cops event
‘Israel is everybody’s country’: Community calls on Augusta to help
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 9 highlights