Two people found dead after house fire on Old Louisville Road

SOUTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly house fire where two people were found dead.

Investigators say deputies responded to a residence on the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road, Saturday, October 14, at 6:24 in reference to arson.

When they arrived, deputies say they found two victims dead.

The Richmond County coroner says an autopsy and positive ID will be conducted on both bodies.

Investigators say this case is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about the case.

