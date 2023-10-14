Richmond County coroner investigating two unrelated pedestrian deaths

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two pedestrian deaths, that Coroner Mark Bowen says are unrelated.

Bowen says 38-year-old Annie Doyle was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on the 2000 block of Gordon Highway, Friday night, October 13.

Doyle was taken to Wellstar MCG where she was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m.

The other pedestrian death, Bowen says, happened on Deans Bridge Road at Georgetown Drive when a man was hit by a vehicle.

He was also taken to Wellstar MCG where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. The coroner has not yet released his name.

News 12 is reaching out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to gather more details.

We will keep you updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

