North Augusta Public Safety holds Cookies with Cops event

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chick-fil-A and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety teamed up for Cookies with Cops on Friday.

Families got the opportunity to stop by and decorate a chocolate chip cookie with officers, take a few pictures, and enjoy their sweet treat.

They say it was their way to connect with the community.

“We like to be as involved in the community as we can, bridge gaps, and be a part of the community between the public and the community as well as public safety because we want them to trust in their times of need,” said Billy Hultman, North Augusta Public Safety Lieutenant.

The next big event for North Augusta Public Safety is their trunk or treat event on October 21.

