‘Israel is everybody’s country’: Community calls on Augusta to help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - They’re lighting candles all around the world tonight for Israel as they mourn the lives lost and for Shabbat, to welcome in the Jewish Sabbath.

We were at the community service on Thursday night and spent more time with the Jewish community on Friday as they prayed together and tried to figure out what’s next.

“My feeling is very similar to what happened in 9/11. And it was about a week of paralysis before we all began to wake up and decide how we were going to move forward after 9/11. It is also a similar feeling to when I lived in Charleston, South Carolina, and the Emanuel Nine were murdered. And in times like this, we have to have hope,” said Robyn Wittenberg Dudley, Augusta Jewish Museum volunteer.

One way to help is by gathering in solidarity or by making donations to local or national organizations.

“We are lighting the candles to remember all of the people whose lives were lost last week and the hostages that were taken, as well. It’s a symbol of hope that we can come together,” said Nathan Jolles, Vice President of Augusta Jewish Museum.

Dudley said: “My friend lives in Rehovot Israel and she asked me to pass the link around. So that’s what I’m doing. So I’m helping people that are actually in Israel. And they know boots-on-the-ground type projects that can be supported.”

You can also help by staying educated.

“Keep up with the most specific information and make sure that you’re spreading accurate information, not misinformation,” said Dudley.

The Augusta Jewish Museum is doing it too. They are hoping to teach and spread awareness.

“Not only are we talking about the contributions that Jews have made to the local CSRA area, but we’re trying to educate people on our heritage and our culture. Because if we learn about each other then we can love each other more and stop killing each other,” she said.

The museum is set to open in 2024, but until then, they are doing what they can.

“I will not be afraid. I will not let fear keep me from helping Israel because Israel is everybody’s country,” she said.

