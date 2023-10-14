Harlem, ARC face off in the Game of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Academy of Richmond County Musketeers and the Harlem Bulldogs are sharing the spotlight in our Under the Lights Game of the Week.

Both teams are trying to find some luck on this unlucky day, hoping the rain skips them later on this evening.

The Musketeers coach, Keenan Grissett, said they had the middle schoolers on the field on Thursday, joking that they did most of the work soaking up what the ground couldn’t.

On Friday, with even more rain expected, it’s all about rolling with whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

“Control the controllable you know, that’s all we can do. If it rains, it rains. If it doesn’t, thanks, but we just got to be prepared to plan whatever comes for sure,” said Grissett.

Mark Boiter, Harlem’s head coach, said: “We just got to make sure we do a good job of keeping the football as dry as possible and rotate and drop balls in and secure in the football. Turnovers in a game like this can be the difference. So hopefully we’ll come out on top and turnover margin.”

Harlem doesn’t typically play on a grass field. Their practice field is grass, while their home field is turf.

The key to tonight really is simple: keep the football dry.

Being the Game of the Week didn’t come as a surprise to either coach.

They both have two passionate fan bases. Harlem travels well, and ARC knows how to play host.

These two have a history that could make the tables spin.

Harlem football is now 2-0 in region play, looking for their third straight region win. While on the other hand, the Musketeers sit at 1-1.

The last time ARC beat Harlem was back in 2020.

Grissett feels like this is finally their time. They spent the last month mostly on the road, and now are starting to really settle in and settle down.

Harlem, while still outscoring region opponents 84 to 26, is coming into this one a little banged up.

With rain on the way, there’s no clear picture in this crystal ball.

“They’re big up front. They’re big on offensive and defensive lines. And they’ve got some really athletic skill position players. As far as the matchup, I feel like we match up well, but it’s gonna be a challenge. They’re a tough team,” said Boiter.

Grissett said: “This is a game that can either shake up the region dramatically or go ahead and play it out and let it know what is going to be. Obviously, they have Harlem Tap to come in and beat us rightfully, so they’ve earned that much. But we have something to say for sure. So, we want to come out, put our best foot forward, and make sure that no we’re here to stay.”

During the game...

ARC’s defense didn’t give Harlem’s Ethan Evangelista any time to work some magic in the pocket.

Jayden Futrell’s pick-six was a huge momentum shifter for the Bulldogs walking into the second half, and it resulted on the scoreboard. They crossed the endzone three times in the second half.

ARC was able to get some numbers on the board after the MUSKATEERS took it downfield from a punt return. Elijah Sholes made the quick run-in to make it 27 to 7.

They took the win 34 to 7.

Harlem walks away with their third straight region win of the season.

“Week to week we are seeing tough competition defenses scheming up against our offense really good, and vice versa. I just feel like week to week we’re putting together a good week of preparation. We can practice and then that’s turning into playing well on Friday night and that’s what we got to continue to do,” said Boiter.

They have now outscored their region opponents 118 to 33.

They have two more to go, Salem and Morgan County.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.